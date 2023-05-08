PPL Corporation (PPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17 in relation to its previous close of 28.70. However, the company has experienced a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PPL is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PPL is $31.64, which is $2.89 above the current price. The public float for PPL is 735.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPL on May 08, 2023 was 5.36M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

The stock of PPL Corporation (PPL) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a 1.30% rise in the past month, and a 0.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for PPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for PPL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.65. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Crockett John R III, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Crockett John R III now owns 9,161 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $154,000 using the latest closing price.

Bonenberger David J, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sale 719 shares at $26.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Bonenberger David J is holding 34,606 shares at $18,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corporation (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPL Corporation (PPL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.