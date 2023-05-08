PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has gone down by -21.02% for the week, with a -14.82% drop in the past month and a -28.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for PWSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.26% for PWSC’s stock, with a -16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

The public float for PWSC is 155.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWSC on May 08, 2023 was 753.82K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) has decreased by -15.48 when compared to last closing price of 19.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWSC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PWSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PWSC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

PWSC Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -21.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.27. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 39,009 shares at the price of $19.92 back on Mar 31. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 2,364,191 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $777,102 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $19.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 567,210 shares at $183,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.