Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 794.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBTS on May 08, 2023 was 17.51M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has dropped by -5.15 compared to previous close of 0.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a -10.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.50% drop in the past month, and a -46.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.82% for PBTS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.74% for PBTS’s stock, with a -85.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -30.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.84%, as shares sank -31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0796. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.