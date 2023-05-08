PDD Holdings Inc.’s (PDD) Stock: A -7.04% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has gone down by -7.47% for the week, with a -12.80% drop in the past month and a -34.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.10% for PDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.04% for PDD’s stock, with a -13.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PDD is $724.57, which is $43.28 above the current price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on May 08, 2023 was 9.29M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.68relation to previous closing price of 64.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PDD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.39. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +24.16. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.