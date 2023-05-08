Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has surged by 2.80 when compared to previous closing price of 16.40, but the company has seen a -27.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett Says Streaming Remains a Challenging Business, Sticks With Paramount

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71.

The public float for PARA is 584.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on May 08, 2023 was 11.58M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

PARA’s stock has seen a -27.73% decrease for the week, with a -19.71% drop in the past month and a -31.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for Paramount Global The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.74% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to PARA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

PARA Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -27.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Paramount Global saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paramount Global (PARA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.