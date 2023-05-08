Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTR is $8.59, which is $1.57 above than the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.77B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on May 08, 2023 was 38.21M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 7.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/23 that Biden’s upcoming limits on U.S. investments in China expected to target VCs and private equity, not typical portfolios

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has fallen by -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly drop of -11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.87% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $7.74 back on May 01. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,858,152 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $169,491 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 21,900 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,880,052 shares at $182,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.