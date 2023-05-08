Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has plunge by 32.59relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 29.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPEN is $2.73, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on May 08, 2023 was 21.46M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has seen a 29.71% increase for the week, with a 9.15% rise in the past month and a -30.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.61% for OPEN’s stock, with a -29.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.70 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +29.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5405. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 54.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 3,456 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Apr 18. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 753,771 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $5,729 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 14,532 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 757,227 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.