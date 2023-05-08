Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is $0.60, The public float for OPAD is 342.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPAD on May 08, 2023 was 646.56K shares.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/14/22 that An inventory crunch is making life impossible for home buyers. Our interactive map can help you track the availability of houses for sale near you.

OPAD’s Market Performance

OPAD’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.47% and a quarterly drop of -56.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.64% for Offerpad Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for OPAD’s stock, with a -49.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAD reach a price target of $0.40, previously predicting the price at $0.60. The rating they have provided for OPAD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPAD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

OPAD Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4937. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 140,359 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 1,378,106 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $235,887 using the latest closing price.

Sella Roberto Marco, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 359,641 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sella Roberto Marco is holding 1,237,747 shares at $610,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+4.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -119.30, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 928.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.