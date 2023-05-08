Home  »  Companies   »  Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Up Des...

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 40.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.01% of that float. The average trading volume for NVOS on May 08, 2023 was 22.01M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stock saw an increase of 40.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.88% and a quarterly increase of 26.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.76% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.44% for NVOS’s stock, with a -70.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 33.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares surge +56.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +40.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1257. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -81.67 for the present operating margin
  • +17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

