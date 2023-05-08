Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOK is $6.10, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.57B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for NOK on May 08, 2023 was 17.01M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stock saw a decrease of -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Nokia Oyj (NOK).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for NOK’s stock, with a -12.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOK Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.