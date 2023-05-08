nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LASR is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LASR is $18.50, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for LASR is 43.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LASR on May 08, 2023 was 277.83K shares.

LASR) stock’s latest price update

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR)’s stock price has soared by 38.14 in relation to previous closing price of 9.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 45.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LASR’s Market Performance

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has experienced a 45.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.09% rise in the past month, and a -1.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for LASR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.74% for LASR’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LASR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LASR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LASR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LASR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for LASR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LASR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LASR Trading at 28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR rose by +45.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, nLIGHT Inc. saw 25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Nias James, who sale 975 shares at the price of $10.54 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nias James now owns 43,303 shares of nLIGHT Inc., valued at $10,276 using the latest closing price.

Keeney Scott H, the President and CEO of nLIGHT Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $11.69 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Keeney Scott H is holding 969,521 shares at $11,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.16 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc. stands at -22.55. The total capital return value is set at -16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc. (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.45. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.