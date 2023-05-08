Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has gone down by -9.39% for the week, with a -17.07% drop in the past month and a -3.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.07% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.48% for MYGN’s stock, with a -7.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MYGN is also noteworthy at 1.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for MYGN is 79.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume of MYGN on May 08, 2023 was 610.29K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.53 in comparison to its previous close of 21.09, however, the company has experienced a -9.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MYGN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.84. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 32.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Lambert Nicole, who sale 6,433 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Mar 27. After this action, Lambert Nicole now owns 240,506 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $151,047 using the latest closing price.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Riggsbee Richard Bryan is holding 337,885 shares at $338,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -16.51. The total capital return value is set at -11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.