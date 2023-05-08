Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is above average at 35.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is $307.86, which is $17.3 above the current market price. The public float for MSI is 166.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSI on May 08, 2023 was 711.53K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 290.41. However, the company has seen a -3.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MSI’s Market Performance

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has seen a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.60% decline in the past month and a 9.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for MSI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MSI, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MSI Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.41. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from YAZDI CYNTHIA, who sale 8,734 shares at the price of $270.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, YAZDI CYNTHIA now owns 2,873 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $2,361,412 using the latest closing price.

DENMAN KENNETH D, the Director of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $266.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that DENMAN KENNETH D is holding 8,313 shares at $399,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.