Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 14.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $98.09, which is $13.13 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MS on May 08, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.75 in comparison to its previous close of 82.61, however, the company has experienced a -5.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that Deal-Making Lull Crimps Earnings at Morgan Stanley, Goldman

MS’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a -5.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.26% gain in the past month and a -14.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for MS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for MS’s stock, with a -3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.57. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from GLOCER THOMAS H, who sale 4,535 shares at the price of $87.11 back on May 03. After this action, GLOCER THOMAS H now owns 98,110 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $395,021 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 46,226 shares at $98.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 0 shares at $4,550,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.