Minim Inc.’s (MINM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Minim Inc. (MINM) has seen a 122.80% increase in the past week, with a 103.10% gain in the past month, and a -28.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 201.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 66.90% for MINM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 75.21% for MINM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Minim Inc. (MINM) is $0.35, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for MINM is 1.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MINM on May 08, 2023 was 558.88K shares.

MINM) stock’s latest price update

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 61.05 in relation to its previous close of 2.85. However, the company has experienced a 122.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MINM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MINM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MINM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MINM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

MINM Trading at 45.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MINM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 66.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 201.53%, as shares surge +91.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MINM rose by +122.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Minim Inc. saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MINM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.72 for the present operating margin

+23.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minim Inc. stands at -30.72. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Minim Inc. (MINM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.