Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is above average at 33.67x. The 36-month beta value for MSFT is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MSFT is $327.39, which is $19.62 above than the current price. The public float for MSFT is 7.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MSFT on May 08, 2023 was 30.76M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MSFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has surged by 1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 305.41, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/01/23 that Microsoft’s Activision Deal Is No Longer Just About Activision

MSFT’s Market Performance

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has seen a 1.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.25% gain in the past month and a 20.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for MSFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for MSFT’s stock, with a 20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSFT stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for MSFT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MSFT in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $325 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSFT reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $325. The rating they have provided for MSFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to MSFT, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

MSFT Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSFT rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.26. In addition, Microsoft Corporation saw 29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSFT starting from Althoff Judson, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $306.09 back on May 01. After this action, Althoff Judson now owns 117,456 shares of Microsoft Corporation, valued at $9,182,700 using the latest closing price.

Nadella Satya, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation, sale 4,767 shares at $248.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Nadella Satya is holding 788,625 shares at $1,186,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+68.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microsoft Corporation stands at +36.69. The total capital return value is set at 35.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.16. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.01. Total debt to assets is 21.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.