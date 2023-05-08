Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a -8.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MREO is $4.25, which is $3.13 above the current price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on May 08, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO stock saw an increase of -8.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.58% and a quarterly increase of 22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.74% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of 24.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 28.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +35.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1091. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.