Medtronic plc (MDT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDT is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDT is $89.90, which is $0.53 above the current price. The public float for MDT is 1.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDT on May 08, 2023 was 6.11M shares.

MDT) stock’s latest price update

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT)’s stock price has soared by 0.88 in relation to previous closing price of 89.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDT’s Market Performance

Medtronic plc (MDT) has experienced a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month, and a 3.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for MDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for MDT’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $100 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDT reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $127. The rating they have provided for MDT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to MDT, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MDT Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDT fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.24. In addition, Medtronic plc saw 15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDT starting from Medtronic plc, who purchase 6,835 shares at the price of $9.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Medtronic plc now owns 4,999,423 shares of Medtronic plc, valued at $63,436 using the latest closing price.

Salmon Sean, the EVP & President Cardiovascular of Medtronic plc, sale 16,631 shares at $80.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Salmon Sean is holding 36,088 shares at $1,338,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.53 for the present operating margin

+62.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medtronic plc stands at +15.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.62. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Medtronic plc (MDT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 27.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medtronic plc (MDT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.