Make Informed Decisions with The AES Corporation (AES) Stock Updates

The stock of The AES Corporation (AES) has gone down by -4.18% for the week, with a -5.93% drop in the past month and a -13.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for AES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for AES’s stock, with a -10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The AES Corporation (AES) by analysts is $30.67, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 665.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AES was 4.42M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has jumped by 0.85 compared to previous close of 22.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AES, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

AES Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.94. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Gluski Andres, who sale 748,625 shares at the price of $28.43 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gluski Andres now owns 1,285,504 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $21,283,409 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JAMES H, the Director of The AES Corporation, sale 19,280 shares at $21.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MILLER JAMES H is holding 0 shares at $418,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, The AES Corporation (AES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.