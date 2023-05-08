LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.35 in comparison to its previous close of 3.55, however, the company has experienced a -12.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for LL is 28.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.08% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of LL was 598.03K shares.

LL’s Market Performance

LL’s stock has seen a -12.13% decrease for the week, with a -16.30% drop in the past month and a -52.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.00% for LL’s stock, with a -53.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LL reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

LL Trading at -19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -46.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Rhodes Famous P, who purchase 6,635 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Rhodes Famous P now owns 31,625 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $65,391 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.