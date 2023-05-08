Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ITUB stock has gone up by 1.43%, with a monthly gain of 8.37% and a quarterly surge of 8.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for ITUB’s stock, with a 7.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 8.63x. The 36-month beta value for ITUB is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for ITUB is 5.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on May 08, 2023 was 31.30M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.45 in relation to its previous close of 4.95. However, the company has experienced a 1.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.