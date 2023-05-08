Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $31.06, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On May 08, 2023, INTC’s average trading volume was 44.87M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 31.24. However, the company has seen a -0.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/23 that Intel Faces a Long Climb Back from the Bottom

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC’s stock has fallen by -0.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.60% and a quarterly rise of 2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Intel Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for INTC’s stock, with a 4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to INTC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

INTC Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.93. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $30.41 back on May 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 138,265 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,324 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 9,700 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 18,700 shares at $249,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intel Corporation (INTC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.