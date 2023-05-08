Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Infosys Limited (INFY) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a -12.00% drop in the past month, and a -20.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for INFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for INFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Right Now?

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for INFY is at 0.98.

The public float for INFY is 3.56B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for INFY on May 08, 2023 was 10.31M shares.

INFY) stock’s latest price update

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.33 in relation to previous closing price of 15.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INFY Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Infosys Limited saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Limited stands at +16.42. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infosys Limited (INFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.