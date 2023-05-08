ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has gone up by 97.86% for the week, with a 231.74% rise in the past month and a 27.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.67% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 132.19% for IBRX’s stock, with a 33.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is $8.00, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.91% of that float. On May 08, 2023, IBRX’s average trading volume was 4.45M shares.

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 43.15 in relation to its previous close of 3.87. However, the company has experienced a 97.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

IBRX Trading at 173.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.32%, as shares surge +237.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +97.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58. Equity return is now at value 102.30, with -117.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9,603.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.