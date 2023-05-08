Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, HUT stock has gone up by 5.03%, with a monthly gain of 12.57% and a quarterly plunge of -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Hut 8 Mining Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for HUT’s stock, with a 5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 3.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUT is $2.70, The public float for HUT is 183.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HUT on May 08, 2023 was 11.12M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) has jumped by 7.43 compared to previous close of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

HUT Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8445. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 121.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.