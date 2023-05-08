Hecla Mining Company (HL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 6.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HL is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HL is $7.19, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for HL is 562.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HL on May 08, 2023 was 8.54M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

The stock of Hecla Mining Company (HL) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a 3.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for HL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $6.25 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4.75. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HL, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 10.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.