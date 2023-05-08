HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is $72.57, which is $12.98 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on May 08, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has decreased by -2.19 when compared to last closing price of 68.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a -3.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.37% decline in the past month and a -0.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for HDB’s stock, with a 2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.39. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.