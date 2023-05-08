Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has decreased by -4.24 when compared to last closing price of 12.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $13.32, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on May 08, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month, and a -12.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for HAYW’s stock, with a 8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Soucy Arthur L, who sale 7,353 shares at the price of $11.48 back on Mar 16. After this action, Soucy Arthur L now owns 17,955 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $84,420 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 1,551,920 shares at $11.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 1,744,750 shares at $17,878,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.