Harsco Corporation (HSC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSC is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harsco Corporation (HSC) is $13.00, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for HSC is 77.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 08, 2023, HSC’s average trading volume was 619.19K shares.

HSC) stock’s latest price update

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.32 in comparison to its previous close of 8.37, however, the company has experienced a 33.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSC’s Market Performance

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has experienced a 33.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.87% rise in the past month, and a 10.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for HSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.25% for HSC’s stock, with a 42.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HSC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

HSC Trading at 29.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +43.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC rose by +33.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw 45.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+16.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Harsco Corporation (HSC), the company’s capital structure generated 255.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.91. Total debt to assets is 52.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harsco Corporation (HSC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.