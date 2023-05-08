Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.36, however, the company has experienced a -17.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/16/21 that Roblox, Oracle, Greenland Tech, Kindred Biosciences: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is 3.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTEC is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is $9.50, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for GTEC is 6.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On May 08, 2023, GTEC’s average trading volume was 33.43K shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC’s stock has seen a -17.81% decrease for the week, with a -22.58% drop in the past month and a -52.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.74% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for GTEC’s stock, with a -51.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at -29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4747. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw -44.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +3.92. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.