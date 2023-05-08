Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFI is $14.81, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on May 08, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has dropped by -5.52 in relation to previous closing price of 17.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has seen a 5.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.60% gain in the past month and a 52.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for GFI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for GFI’s stock, with a 56.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFI reach a price target of $15.30. The rating they have provided for GFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

GFI Trading at 27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 58.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.