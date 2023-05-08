GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDDY is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GDDY is $89.42, which is $23.34 above the current price. The public float for GDDY is 152.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDDY on May 08, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GDDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has plunged by -3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 72.29, but the company has seen a -7.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GDDY’s Market Performance

GDDY’s stock has fallen by -7.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.27% and a quarterly drop of -16.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for GoDaddy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for GDDY’s stock, with a -8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $95 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDDY reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GDDY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDDY, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

GDDY Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.55. In addition, GoDaddy Inc. saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Lau Michele, who sale 277 shares at the price of $74.96 back on May 02. After this action, Lau Michele now owns 80,322 shares of GoDaddy Inc., valued at $20,763 using the latest closing price.

Daddario Nick, the Chief Accounting Officer of GoDaddy Inc., sale 90 shares at $74.96 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Daddario Nick is holding 21,063 shares at $6,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoDaddy Inc. stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.17. Equity return is now at value -90.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.