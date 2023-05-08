Fisker Inc. (FSR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is $11.60, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 179.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSR on May 08, 2023 was 8.24M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has soared by 6.87 in relation to previous closing price of 5.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/23 that Fisker Gets Green Light to Deliver Its EVs

FSR’s Market Performance

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has experienced a -3.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.04% rise in the past month, and a -20.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.12% for FSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

FSR Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -92.50, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc. (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,179.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.