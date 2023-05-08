First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Faces 9.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has gone down by -37.66% for the week, with a -37.95% drop in the past month and a -55.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.39% for FHN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.01% for FHN’s stock, with a -51.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 6.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $17.86, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHN on May 08, 2023 was 10.20M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has surged by 8.75 when compared to previous closing price of 10.06, but the company has seen a -37.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that Toronto-Dominion Bank, First Horizon Call Off Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -40.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -38.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -37.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -55.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from REED COLIN V, who purchase 25,138 shares at the price of $9.96 back on May 04. After this action, REED COLIN V now owns 187,027 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $250,405 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Wendy P, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.09 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Davidson Wendy P is holding 65,472 shares at $100,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.