Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is $71.35, which is $20.48 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on May 08, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.73 in relation to its previous close of 53.23. However, the company has experienced a -5.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a -5.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.78% gain in the past month and a -26.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FIS, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.80. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 958 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 5,404 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,836 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 783 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 2,983 shares at $44,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.07. Equity return is now at value -45.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.