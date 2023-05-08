Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EYEN is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EYEN is $13.50, which is $9.14 above than the current price. The public float for EYEN is 27.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on May 08, 2023 was 294.30K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has seen a -17.58% decrease in the past week, with a 17.52% rise in the past month, and a 57.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for EYEN’s stock, with a 77.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares surge +14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -17.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 167.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Ianchulev Tsontcho, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on May 01. After this action, Ianchulev Tsontcho now owns 331,211 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $495,000 using the latest closing price.

Ianchulev Tsontcho, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Ianchulev Tsontcho is holding 421,211 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -81.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.