Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) has increased by 1.84 when compared to last closing price of 50.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AQUA is $50.43, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for AQUA is 120.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AQUA on May 08, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a 8.10% rise in the past month and a 4.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for AQUA’s stock, with a 22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.58. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 6,494 shares at the price of $50.35 back on Feb 07. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $326,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 137.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.