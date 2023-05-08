Evaluating the Ups and Downs of VCI Global Limited’s (VCIG) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.44% for VCIG stock, with a simple moving average of 50.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 26.31x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on May 08, 2023 was 692.11K shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has surged by 35.97 when compared to previous closing price of 3.92, but the company has seen a 102.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VCIG Trading at 50.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.98% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +104.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw 25.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.