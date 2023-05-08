Evaluating the Impact of -5.36 Increase on Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s (ALLR) Stock

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has gone down by -6.41% for the week, with a -69.72% drop in the past month and a -95.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 37.79% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.75% for ALLR’s stock, with a -97.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 0.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 57.79% of that float. On May 08, 2023, ALLR’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLR Trading at -86.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.16%, as shares sank -66.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7319. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20. Equity return is now at value -350.40, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.