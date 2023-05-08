Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.77 in relation to its previous close of 12.85. However, the company has experienced a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is above average at 54.68x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is $12.72, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZGN on May 08, 2023 was 310.32K shares.

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN’s stock has seen a -2.68% decrease for the week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month and a 4.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for ZGN’s stock, with a 9.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ZGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZGN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ZGN Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.