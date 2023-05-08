Enviva Inc. (EVA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVA is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enviva Inc. (EVA) is $22.20, which is $15.74 above the current market price. The public float for EVA is 35.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.32% of that float. On May 08, 2023, EVA’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

EVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) has jumped by 28.53 compared to previous close of 7.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -58.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVA’s Market Performance

Enviva Inc. (EVA) has seen a -58.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -64.51% decline in the past month and a -81.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for EVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -58.98% for EVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVA reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for EVA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EVA, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

EVA Trading at -68.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.52%, as shares sank -64.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -58.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.16. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -82.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from WHITLOCK GARY L, who purchase 26,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on May 05. After this action, WHITLOCK GARY L now owns 63,998 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $229,320 using the latest closing price.

Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr., the Director of Enviva Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. is holding 15,003 shares at $38,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc. stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -47.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc. (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enviva Inc. (EVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.