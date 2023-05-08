Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXK is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXK is $5.23, which is $1.72 above the current price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXK on May 08, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 4.21. However, the company has seen a 6.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a 6.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month, and a 29.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for EXK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for EXK’s stock, with a 24.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 29.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.