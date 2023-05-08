DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Records 45.70% Quarterly Movement

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has gone up by 12.19% for the week, with a 36.86% rise in the past month and a 45.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.39% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.71% for DKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 51.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79.

The public float for DKNG is 436.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on May 08, 2023 was 12.95M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has surge by 15.34relation to previous closing price of 21.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/05/23 that Why DraftKings CEO Jason Robins isn’t celebrating the company’s big year: ‘I’ll gloat when I’m dead’

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $26 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DKNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 27.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 115.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Bradbury Erik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 05. After this action, Bradbury Erik now owns 26,889 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $21.72 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Robins Jason is holding 5,952,595 shares at $4,344,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.