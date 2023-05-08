DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 41.49, but the company has seen a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Right Now?

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for DCP is 90.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of DCP was 1.25M shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP stock saw a decrease of 0.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.17% for DCP Midstream LP (DCP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for DCP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $39 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DCP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DCP Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.72. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP starting from Denton Clifford Todd, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $39.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Denton Clifford Todd now owns 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream LP, valued at $107,879 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.