D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $2.00, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 73.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QBTS on May 08, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a -10.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QBTS’s Market Performance

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a -10.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -44.21% decline in the past month and a -68.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.05% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -88.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at -28.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -51.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -15.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5291. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -70.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37. Equity return is now at value 49.30, with -150.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.