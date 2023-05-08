Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is $3.00, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for CYXT is 132.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYXT on May 08, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CYXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) has increased by 33.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -29.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYXT’s Market Performance

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has experienced a -29.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.15% drop in the past month, and a -91.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.93% for CYXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.27% for CYXT’s stock, with a -93.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYXT

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYXT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CYXT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to CYXT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CYXT Trading at -76.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.41%, as shares sank -35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT fell by -29.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3000. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw -88.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from FONSECA NELSON A. JR, who sale 55,294 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, FONSECA NELSON A. JR now owns 194,725 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $650,810 using the latest closing price.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio, the Chief Financial Officer of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 19,304 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio is holding 54,258 shares at $227,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.80 for the present operating margin

+13.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stands at -47.60. The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.12. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT), the company’s capital structure generated 607.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.87. Total debt to assets is 76.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 573.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.