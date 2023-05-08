CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.79 in relation to its previous close of 21.36. However, the company has experienced a -2.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is 8.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNO is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is $25.29, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 112.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On May 08, 2023, CNO’s average trading volume was 978.48K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stock saw an increase of -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.98% and a quarterly increase of -12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

CNO Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.96. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Goldberg Scott L., who sale 3,648 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Apr 03. After this action, Goldberg Scott L. now owns 157,378 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $82,080 using the latest closing price.

Zimpfer Matthew J., the EVP and General Counsel of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 3,308 shares at $25.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Zimpfer Matthew J. is holding 258,163 shares at $85,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.