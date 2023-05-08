Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is above average at 6.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is $36.79, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 479.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CFG on May 08, 2023 was 8.66M shares.

CFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has jumped by 6.40 compared to previous close of 24.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

CFG’s Market Performance

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has experienced a -14.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a -40.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for CFG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.73% for CFG’s stock, with a -29.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

CFG Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Subramaniam Shivan S., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $28.79 back on Apr 21. After this action, Subramaniam Shivan S. now owns 66,263 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $95,007 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Kevin, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., sale 90,689 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Cummings Kevin is holding 455,789 shares at $3,899,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.