Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06.

The public float for CIDM is 161.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIDM on May 08, 2023 was 719.20K shares.

The stock of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) has decreased by -10.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIDM’s Market Performance

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has experienced a -15.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month, and a -43.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for CIDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.37% for CIDM’s stock, with a -33.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

CIDM Trading at -25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM fell by -15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4050. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Canning John K., who sale 77,976 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 22. After this action, Canning John K. now owns 0 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $44,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+54.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.74. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.