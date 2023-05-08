Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) has decreased by -8.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is $2.00, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for CISO is 57.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CISO on May 08, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stock saw a decrease of 11.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -83.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.73% for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for CISO’s stock, with a -88.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -33.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2340. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -90.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -72.56. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.